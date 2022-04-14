First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Merchants worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 144.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRME opened at $40.05 on Thursday. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $127.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

