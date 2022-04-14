First National Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 12,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Southern by 63.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $75.99. 5,824,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,173. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.