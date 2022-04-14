First National Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,022,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $106,729,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,626,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,254,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,671,000 after buying an additional 1,026,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 38,914,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,929,508. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

