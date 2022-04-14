First National Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Applied Materials by 210.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,707,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,145. The company has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.05. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.25 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

