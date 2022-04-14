First National Trust Co Has $2.46 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in General Dynamics by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.74. 954,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,175. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.43 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.