First National Trust Co Has $243,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of U. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unity Software by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,654 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,145. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

