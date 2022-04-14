First National Trust Co Has $358,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,119,000 after buying an additional 147,460 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

BBY stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.84. 2,018,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,766. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.65.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,769 shares of company stock worth $3,548,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

