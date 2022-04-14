First National Trust Co Invests $215,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51.1% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.67. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.44.

Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.