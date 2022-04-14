First National Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Target by 34.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Target by 25.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,304,000 after acquiring an additional 362,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,833 shares of company stock worth $19,422,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.49. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

