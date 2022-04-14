First National Trust Co Makes New $308,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,093,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,462. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $74.64 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

