First National Trust Co Purchases 704 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First National Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 475,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 814,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,381. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

