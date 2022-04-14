First National Trust Co Raises Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,522 shares of company stock worth $3,164,865 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

