First National Trust Co Sells 122 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $207.73. The stock had a trading volume of 353,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,657. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.80 and a 200 day moving average of $218.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

