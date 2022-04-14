First National Trust Co Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,591 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.20. 2,972,784 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47.

