First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Up 460.0% in March

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. 24,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,035. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd.
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
