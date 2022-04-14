First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating) rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 717,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,378,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,364 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 38.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,134,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after acquiring an additional 878,481 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 18.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,493,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after acquiring an additional 232,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 444,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 162,720 shares in the last quarter.

