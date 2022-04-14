First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FGM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,767. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $60.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 51.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000.

