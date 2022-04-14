First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Up 240.9% in March

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 126,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.78. 4,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,277. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

