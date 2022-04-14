First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 26,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 469,806 shares.The stock last traded at $38.32 and had previously closed at $38.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

