First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the March 15th total of 527,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.62. 39,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,768. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $36.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.