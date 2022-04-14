First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the March 15th total of 527,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.62. 39,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,768. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $36.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth $1,485,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter.

