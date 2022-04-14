First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 157.0% from the March 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
NASDAQ:FID opened at $17.86 on Thursday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
