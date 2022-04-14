First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 157.0% from the March 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:FID opened at $17.86 on Thursday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 107,708 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 18,399 shares in the last quarter.

