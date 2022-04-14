First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FKU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 3,731.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 156,422 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000.

FKU opened at $38.56 on Thursday. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

