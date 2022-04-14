Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,157 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,259,000 after acquiring an additional 325,944 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,302 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,834 shares of company stock worth $8,388,862. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.95.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $290.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $291.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.48 and its 200 day moving average is $218.73. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.