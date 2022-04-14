Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Momentive Global worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,739,000 after buying an additional 2,879,672 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,096,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,698,000 after buying an additional 710,331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,213,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

MNTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.