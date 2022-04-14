Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Incyte by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Shares of INCY opened at $81.99 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

