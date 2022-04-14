Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 56,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

