Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

ATR stock opened at $117.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.47.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.