Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,118 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,367,000 after buying an additional 2,059,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,778,000 after acquiring an additional 156,562 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,232,000 after buying an additional 210,818 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,752,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,895,000 after purchasing an additional 114,569 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after buying an additional 858,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABCB opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

