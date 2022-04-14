Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 685.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,561 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 142,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 38,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

