Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,098,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,813,000 after buying an additional 1,819,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $47.33 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $62.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

