Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,511 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,385 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after purchasing an additional 955,854 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after buying an additional 604,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after acquiring an additional 383,649 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS opened at $69.90 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.37.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $107,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

