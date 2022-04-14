Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in CVS Health by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 144,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 29,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.