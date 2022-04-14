Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.
Shares of FIVE traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,075. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.35. Five Below has a 52-week low of $143.44 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 794.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 77,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Five Below (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
