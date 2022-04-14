Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.

Shares of FIVE traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,075. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.35. Five Below has a 52-week low of $143.44 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 794.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 77,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

