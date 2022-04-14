Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Down 87.8% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 98.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FLC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 71,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

