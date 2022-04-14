Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Stock Price Up 64%

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 64% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $82.00. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 88 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as a holding company for the Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

