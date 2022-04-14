Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40 billion-$25.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.34 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,391,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,763. Flex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Flex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

