FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Up 1,540.0% in March

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 1,540.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:SKOR opened at $49.09 on Thursday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 21.1% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter.

