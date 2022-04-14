FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Shares Down 0%

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating) fell 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.82 and last traded at $74.85. 201,410 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 94,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVI. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 38.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

