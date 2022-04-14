Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($221.66) to £159.90 ($208.37) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($222.83) to £169 ($220.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($201.98) to £138 ($179.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11,693.25.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.24. 62,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,678. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.