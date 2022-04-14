Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.07

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.07 and last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 16165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

FOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 251.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

