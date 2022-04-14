Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Acquires 3,059 Shares of Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,356.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,261 shares in the company, valued at $71,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FORA opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Forian Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forian by 113.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forian by 177.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forian during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Forian by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Forian by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Forian in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

