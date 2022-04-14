Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 580.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,881 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $49,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $10.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $340.86. The company had a trading volume of 790,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,319. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.78 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.61.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

