Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. Fortis has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

