Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives $60.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the third quarter valued at about $655,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 10,758.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 59.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,175. Franchise Group has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

