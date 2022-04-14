Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Shares of FRG stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,071. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,289,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Franchise Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 207,094 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Franchise Group by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Franchise Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,820,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

