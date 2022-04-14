Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Short Interest Up 405.3% in March

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 405.3% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 29,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,489. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,388,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 508,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 408,365 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 193.1% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 587,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 387,120 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

