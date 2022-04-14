Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,926 ($38.13).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDEV. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($34.34) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.29), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($41,748.11).

Shares of FDEV stock traded down GBX 46 ($0.60) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,368 ($17.83). 55,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,775. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,080 ($14.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,290 ($42.87). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,268.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,737.63. The company has a market cap of £539.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

About Frontier Developments (Get Rating)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.