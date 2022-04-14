Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,926 ($38.13).
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDEV. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($34.34) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.29), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($41,748.11).
About Frontier Developments (Get Rating)
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.
