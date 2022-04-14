FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

NYSE C traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,194,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,569,580. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

