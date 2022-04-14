FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 5,409,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

