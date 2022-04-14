FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 836 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.82. 1,264,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,475. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.37 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.19.

