FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 836 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.82. 1,264,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,475. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.37 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.19.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.